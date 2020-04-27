South Africa: Man Arrested for Money Scam Targeting the Elderly

26 April 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

A 54 year old Johannesburg, Midrand man is behind bars on suspicion of scamming a senior citizen out of thousands of rands.

The suspect was arrested on Friday after he allegedly scammed an elderly lady at least R500 000 under the pretence that she was buying a vehicle.

The Hawks Serious Commercial Crime Investigation launched an investigation after they were approached by a nutrition distributor on Tuesday who claimed that she was approached by the suspect who showed interest into her products.

She presented him with an invoice and account details and to her surprise, exactly R300 000 was deposited into the business account instead of R1073 as agreed. She contacted the Midrand SAPS who escalated the matter to the DPCI for further investigation.

On Friday the investigation team managed to trace and identify the source of the R300 000. The 72-year-old senior citizen informed the team that she transferred R500 000 - R200 000 and R300 000 - to two different accounts for a new vehicle.

The investigating team established the victim was tricked as neither the company name nor the address appearing on the invoice were valid. Both accounts were immediately frozen and investigations are still ongoing.

The National Head of the DPCI Lieutenant General Godfrey Lebeya has welcomed the speedy arrest of the suspect.

"It is disheartening to see how crooks are targeting the elderly. We shall also be focussing on the legal status of the individual into the country," said Lieutenant General Lebeya.

Meanwhile, the team managed to seize cell phones, sim cards and a storage device from the suspect for further processing. He is expected to appear in the Midrand Magistrates' Court on Tuesday, 28 April 2020 facing charges of fraud and money laundering.

