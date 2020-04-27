Mauritius: Commerce Minister Announces Price Control On Additional Basic Goods Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

25 April 2020
Government of Mauritius (Port Louis)
press release

As from Sunday 26 April 2020, the prices of additional basic commodities and sanitary products will be controlled in a bid to prevent profiteering and hoarding.

This announcement was made, this afternoon, by the Minister of Commerce and Consumer Protection, Mr Yogida Sawmynaden, during the daily press briefing of the National Communication Committee on Covid-19, held through videoconference at the New Treasury Building in Port Louis.

Those additional basic commodities include rice, cereals, butter, cheese, pasta products, and pulses. As regards sanitary products for which prices will be controlled, these are baby and adult diapers, sanitary towels, and washing products.

The Minister warned traders and distributors that their trading permits will be suspended if they fail to abide by the price control measures implemented by the Ministry of Commerce and Consumer Protection. He encouraged the population to call on the Hotline 185 to denounce illegal practices of traders.

Mr Sawmynaden recalled that the Officers of the Consumer Affairs Unit with the support of Health Inspectors from the Local Government, and Police Officers are working relentlessly and are on the field daily to track illegal traders. As at date, 2946 shops have been inspected and 2352 contraventions issued for the following malpractices: prices not affixed on shelves, prices higher than prescribed, and trading without business registration.

Latest figures on Covid-19

The spokesperson of the National Communication Committee on Covid-19, Dr Zouberr Joomaye, who was also present during the press briefing, gave an overview of the situation in Mauritius with regards to the virus. He stated that no new case of Covid-19 has been registered in Mauritius since the past 24 hours, adding that the total number of positive cases stands at 331.

Additional information communicated includes:

· Five hundred and sixty-one people have been tested since the past 24 hours

· The number of deaths stands at nine

· The total number of recovered patients is 295, including ten who have recovered over the last 24 hours

· There are 24 active cases

· The number of persons admitted across the three quarantine centres comprise 218 medical and paramedical staff and 11 passengers

· As regards treatment centres, 13 patients are at the ENT Hospital, two patients at the New Souillac Hospital, and there are no patients at the Pointe aux Piments Recreational Centre. Only nine patients are in the three hotels located in the northern region of the country

· As at date, 13 926 tests have been carried out.

Speaking about the number of deaths in 2019 and 2020 for the period January to April, Dr Joomaye gave the following details:

Number of deaths:

2019

2020

January

983

915

February

826

826

March

930

906

April

845

446 (as at 16 April 2020)

Deaths due to respiratory diseases are as follows:

2019

2020

January

137

96

February

112

110

March

145

129

April

104

56 (as at 16 April 2020)

