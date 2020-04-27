Nigeria: Kano COVID-19 Test Centre Remains Closed

27 April 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Richard P. Ngbokai and Ibrahim Musa Giginyu

Kano — The COVID-19 test centre in Kano state as of Sunday evening was still not operational, Daily Trust reports.

A source close to the state's COVID-19 task force committee told Daily Trust that most of the samples collected were taken to Abuja for testing.

Attempts to get officials of the committee to comment on the status of the test centre at the Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital (AKTH), however, proved abortive.

It would be recalled that the centre stopped its operation last week Wednesday with the Director of Infectious Disease Research Centre of the AKTH, Professor Isa Abubakar Sadiq, stating that the suspension was temporary in order to fumigate the centre.

There have been unconfirmed reports that the centre had been closed because some of the workers mishandled a sample, which invariably contaminated the entire centre.

The Deputy Director, Medical Laboratory Service in-charge of the NCDC/AKTH COVID-19 Centre, Nasiru Magaji, had, however, said the centre would be reopened on Friday last week.

Meanwhile, the Vice Chancellor, Bayero University Kano, Professor Muhammad Yahuza Bello has said the university is set to launch its COVID-19 test centre to complement the effort of government in containing the spread of the new coronavirus disease in the state.

The VC disclosed this on Sunday at a press briefing at the Kano State government house on COVID-19.

He said the test centre, which had gotten approval of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), would become operational in the next 10 days.

He said the NCDC officials had inspected the laboratories and equipment at the University's Centre for Infectious Disease Research and Control and had given approval for the centre to run tests for coronavirus.

He said over N50 million has been expended for the establishment of the facility.

"In Bayero University we have been making arrangements to see if we will be able to address this particular problem.

"Even if we cannot do all the testing, we are working on establishing a testing centre and our centre for infectious disease research in the university that has that capacity.

"We hope that in the next one week, maximum of 10 days, we are going to open a testing centre that will have the capacity of testing at least an average of 180 persons per day as against the 40 that the current centre does.

"To do that, we have moved some equipment that were in other centres of the university. The PRC machines that we have in other places have been moved over to the centre.

"The bio-safety cabinets from other places have also been moved in.

"We are spending over N50m to put the centre up-to-date and also to purchase testing equipment.

"For the beginning, the order that we had now placed is at least 1500 testing kits that will last for at least 10 days when we start, but after that, we are to purchase more testing kits because the testing is most important," the VC stated.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Health
Coronavirus
Nigeria
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Nollywood Actress Mercy Johnson Shares New Family Photos
Nigerian Schools Re-Opening Date Changed

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.