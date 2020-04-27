Nigeria: Staying Safe During Ramadan

editorial

In an evening radio and television broadcast on Thursday, April 23, 2020 in Sokoto, the Sultan of Sokoto and President-General of the Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), Alhaji Muhammad Saad Abubakar III, announced the sighting of the new moon for the month of Ramadan. According to him, reports of the moon sighting were duly verified and authenticated by states and national moon-sighting committees. Sultan Saad therefore called on all Muslims to commence Ramadan fast on Friday, April 24, 2020. He implored all Muslims in the country to remain devoted in their religious duties; urging them to pray for Allah's guidance for the country's religious and political leaders. He also advised Muslims to intensify prayers and seek Allah's intervention against the deadly COVID-19. Meanwhile, Ramadan fast started on the same day in Saudi Arabia and many other Muslim countries including Kuwait, Qatar, Tunisia, Lebanon, Egypt, and the United Arab Emirate.

At an emergency meeting of the Fatwah Committee of the NSCIA held via zoom application few days before the moon for the commencement of Ramadan was sighted, it was decided that the observance of Tarawih (non-obligatory) prayers in mosques as well as the conduct of Tafsir (commentary of the Qur'an) sessions shall remain suspended during this year's Ramadan. The Committee explained in a communique jointly signed by its Chairman, Shaykh Sharif Ibrahim Salih Al-Hussainy, and its Secretary, Dr Abubakr Imam Ali-Agan, that the decision to suspend these religious activities was taken in view of COVID-19 pandemic that now spreads in Nigerian communities through person to person transmission. The committee thus urged Muslims to utilise social and traditional media including radio and television for the conduct of Tafsir.

In a press statement also released before the commencement of the Ramadan fast, the Secretary General of the Jama'atu Nasril Islam (JNI), Dr Khalid Abubakar Aliyu, substantiated the position of the Fatwah Committee and advised Muslims to, in place of Tafsir sessions that have been suspended, revert to the original prophetic practice of mutual recitation (Mudarasah) of the holy Qur'an. He advised Muslims to access celebrated books of Tafsir from verifiable online sites. He encouraged Muslims to use most part of their "stay at home" time to engage much in the recitation of the glorious Qur'an.

The Secretary General of JNI advised Muslims to religiously adhere to social distancing rules, and cheered them to use various information technology platforms such as facebook, skype, youtube, and zoom to live stream preaching sessions. While exhorting Muslims to respond positively to circumstances occasioned by COVID-19 including social distancing, Dr Khalid advised worshipers to observe the Tarawih prayer with their families at home in order to stay safe. He emphasised that after all, Tarawih as a non-obligatory prayer is preferred to be observed at home and that it is only desirable (Mustahab), not compulsory, to be observed in congregation.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Coronavirus Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Ramadan is a month during which Muslims are particularly encouraged to make sacrifices from what they have by giving alms to the poor and the needy. Kindness to neighbours and relations is a significant act of ibadah in Islam. Given the lockdown situation in nearly all parts of the country, more Nigerians need to be supported in order to respond efficiently to all restriction measures advised by health authorities and enforced by government.

Authentic traditions of the Prophet (peace be upon him) teaches that charity which includes feeding of the poor is a strong device for fighting and averting calamities. Individuals who, before the outbreak of COVID-19, planned to perform for this year's Umrah (lesser pilgrimage) are encouraged to channel some such resources to helping Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs), old persons, widows, orphans and other vulnerable groups. The assistance could be sent to their respective homes; without necessarily bringing them together in one place.

While we urge those asked to manage funds or palliatives provided by individuals, groups, and state governments during this Ramadan to sincerely fear God in carrying out their assignments, we remind everyone that only strict adherence to social distancing rules and improved personal hygienic habits can guarantee our staying safe in Ramadan and beyond, Ramadan Kareem!