Sudan: Darfur Given 40 Percent of Oil and Mineral Resources of the Region, Says Mediation

26 April 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Juba — The Southern Mediation for Sudan Peace announced, on Sunday, that the Government and Darfur Track negotiators reached an agreement giving Darfur 40% of oil and mineral resources of the region for ten years.

The member of the Southern Mediation, Dr. Dio Mattuk said in press statements following the negotiation session held, through video conference, between the two sides at the premises of the EU Khartoum and Juba outlined that the government presented three options on the percentage of Darfur Region from the oil and mineral resources of the region represented in 30% for ten years, 40% for 5 years and 50 % for 6 years, adding that after discussions and consultations an agreement reached to grant Darfur 40% of the oil and mineral resources extracted from the region.

On the issues of funding the peace process and the participation of Darfur movements in power, the two sides agreed to postpone the issues for the coming session.

Regarding the Security File, Mattuk said the mediation discussed with the Sudanese delegation means for starting the Security Arrangements File as it considered the last file in this track.

