Nigeria: One Dead As Storey Building Collapses in Ibadan

27 April 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Atanda Adebayo

One person on Sunday died when a story building collapsed in Ibadan, the Oyo State's capital, police said.

<a target="_blank" href="http://premiumtimesng.com">PREMIUM TIMES</a> gathered on Monday that the woman was trapped when the building collapsed at Onipasan area, behind Oluyoro Hospital, Ibadan.

The woman is the wife of the owner of the building.

It was however gathered that authorities of Ibadan North East local government have taken an excavator to the scene of the building collapse for rescue operation.

The rescue operation team of the local government area had already evacuated the body of the deceased on Sunday.

The deceased has since been buried.

The Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the state <a target="_blank" href="https://www.premiumtimesng.com/news/more-news/380017-police-reject-alleged-rapists-petition-against-premium-times-journalist.html">Police </a>Command, Olugbenga Fadeyi, confirmed the incident to PREMIUM TIMES on Monday.

Mr Fadeyi said, "Yes, there was a building collapsed yesterday. It is under Agugu area.

"The building collapsed and the woman died.

"It was the wife of the Alhaji that owns the house.

