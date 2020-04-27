Nigeria: Hospital Where Oyo's First Coronavirus Patient Visited Shuts Down

One of the hospitals where the first patient who died as a result of coronavirus in Oyo State visited, Lafia Hospital, Apata Ibadan, has been shut down for two weeks.

The management of the hospital, in a statement, said it will shut down its operations for two weeks.

This is coming few days after the COVID-19 patient reportedly visited the hospital for treatment over hypertension.

The Oyo state government on<a target="_blank" href="https://www.premiumtimesng.com/regional/ssouth-west/389323-oyo-records-first-death-from-coronavirus-governor.html"> Wednesday announced the death</a> of a 55-year-old patient of coronavirus "who lied about his health status and travel history."

The patient who is said to be one of the top officers in the Nigeria Customs Service operating in Northern Nigeria has his family based in Ibadan, the Oyo capital.

The management of the hospital in a statement obtained by PREMIUM TIMES Sunday night said all members of staff who had contact with the patient have been tested for COVID-19. It did not disclose the outcomes.

The management of the hospital also disclosed that facility remains closed for decontamination of the building.

Part of its statement is reproduced below:

"On Monday the 20th April 2020, a 55 year old known patient with hypertension and DM presented in our hospital having earlier attended about 3 undisclosed private hospitals for typhoid and malaria fever without improvement.

"He was examined by the doctor on call who requested for X-ray. On Tuesday 21st April he brought the report which was reviewed by the Consultant who suspected Covid-19.

"It was at the point of contacting the <a target="_blank" href="https://twitter.com/NCDCgov?ref_src=twsrc%5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5Eserp%7Ctwgr%5Eauthor">NCDC</a> that the daughter of the patient confessed that his father has been tested for COVID -19.

"He was immediately referred to UCH. On Tuesday 21st April 2020, the test came positive and patient was reported dead on Wednesday 22nd April 2020.

"All members of staff who had contact with the patient has been tested.

"Our facility was visited by the task force on NCDC on Thursday 23rd April. Even though not prompted by NCDC to close, the facility is currently closed off for decontamination of the building and our services remain suspended for 14 days.

"The safety of our staff and our patients is of paramount importance to us. All other members of staff will also undergo COVID-19 test. We shall keep you updated from time to time."