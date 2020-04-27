Sudan: News Report On Selling Port Sudan Port 'Unfounded'

Khartoum — The Prime Minister's press Office has described the news report carried out by media and information websites on purchasing Port Sudan Port as "untrue".

"The Sudanese government does not decide on strategic matter unless it consults the Sudanese people and the stakeholders" statement issued by the Press Secretary, Al-Barag Al-Nazer AL-Warag said.

The statement stressed the government's keenness to establish good and close relations with the friendly and sisterly countries that support the transitional period in Sudan.