Nigeria: Emmanuel's Aide Debunks Rumour Over COVID-19 Status of Colleagues

27 April 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Chioma Onuegbu and Harris Emmanuel

The Commissioner for Works, Akwa Ibom State, Mr. Ephraim Inyangeyen has debunked the rumour making the rounds in the state capital that nine members of the state Executive Council infected by the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) and currently on treatment.

Inyangeyen who spoke while fielding questions from newsmen yesterday in Uyo described the rumour as malicious, blatant lie, and sponsored blackmail, noting that all the Commissioners in the State executive council are in good health conditions.

He challenged those peddling the rumour and their sponsors to name the members of the State Executive Council that have contracted the infection and the location where they are receiving treatment.

He explained that all his colleagues have been working assiduously and helping the state Covid-19 Management Committee to curtail the spread of the Pandemic in the State.

His words, "The rumour that nine commissioners in the state are infected with COVID-19, is a blatant lie from an insane and sponsored blackmailer

"To state the obvious, on Friday, April, 17, we all gathered at the state Exco chambers where we had the usual state executive meeting with Governor Udom Emmanuel. And on April 19th, we all came out for college meetings.

"Also on April 24th which was FGPC meeting, all attended, while observing social distancing order by the Federal Ministry of Health without an exemption. Why would someone cook up lies at this particular time where we all need encouragement, support, and positivity to keep us going day by day?

"As the Commissioner in charge of the Ministry of Works handling the ongoing construction of the Isolation Centre at Ituk Mbang, I have had my colleagues stop by every day to see the progress of the work done.

"So I challenge those peddling this rumour to name the nine(9) commissioners and the location where they are taking treatment"

