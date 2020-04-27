South Africa: Nation's Hospitals Not Overwhelmed Yet, MPs Hear

27 April 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Jan Gerber

South African hospitals are currently not overwhelmed by the Covid-19 pandemic, acting director-general of the Department of Health, Anban Pillay, said on Monday.

Pillay and Health Minister Zweli Mkhize addressed the Portfolio Committee on Health and the Select Committee on Health and Social Services in a virtual meeting early on Monday morning.

Pillay said at the moment there isn't a high demand for high care of Covid-19 patients.

"Our hospitals are currently not overwhelmed," he said.

According to one of the graphs he presented to the committees, based on figures as at 25 April, 353 patients were in hospitals around the country, the highest being in KwaZulu-Natal at 143.

Of that, 42 patients were in intensive care units, the highest number being in the Western Cape, with 19. The Free State and North West had no patients in intensive care units, while Limpopo, Mpumalanga and the Northern Cape have no patients in hospitals at all.

Mkhize said at the moment there also hasn't been a lot of ventilator usage.

According to the department's statistics, as at 25 April, 27 patients were on ventilators - nine in the Western Cape, eight each in Gauteng and the Eastern Cape and two in KwaZulu-Natal.

Mkhize said the current thinking on treating Covid-19 patients places "less rush to putting people on invasive ventilators".

He added that there are 288 quarantine sites, with around 23 000 beds. Currently, around 207 sites are active, in line with demand.

People in quarantine are mostly those who can't self-isolate, and repatriated citizens. Due to the latter arriving at OR Tambo International Airport, most of the quarantine sites are in Gauteng.

Mkhize said communities need to be encouraged to not store human remains for too long. In total, there are storage facilities for about 36 000 human remains - 28 000 in the private sector and 8 000 in the public sector.

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Don't Miss
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Nollywood Actress Mercy Johnson Shares New Family Photos
Nigerian Schools Re-Opening Date Changed

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.