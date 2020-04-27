Malawi Star Power Gabadinho Vows to Continue Net-Bulging Exploits

South Africa-based Malawi red-hot forward Frank 'Gabadinho' Mhango who is the Absa Premiership leading scorer says he is keeping fit while making sure he is taking precautions during the current coronavirus lockdown and that he will bounce back to continue his scoring exploiyts when football returns on the pitch.

Gaba says he wants to keep banging the goals in.

The Orlando Pirates sensational striker has currently scored 14 goals in the league and his next challengers are on 12 goals.

He told Nyasa Times that his team has provided an internet app for everyone in the team so that they can be able to train together while on lockdown.

Gaba also said that apart from training with the rest of the team through the app he makes sure he keeps fit on his own.

"You know it's very important that we follow the precautions that have been put in place due to the Coronavirus. As much as we would have loved to continue playing everyone's life comes first and we have to stay at home.

" However, as a team we are continuing to train via the app which the team has prepared for all of us. We train together through the app and we are fit. As for me I then train on my own as well to make sure am ready for the games when we restart."

Gaba continued: " You never know when we are going back so I have to be ready at anytime and make sure that I can continue scoring when we go back.

"And even if they can say we we are restarting tomorrow I will be ready because I know I am fit. It's important to keep fit at this time. I want to continue from where I left and continue scoring goals for the team."

Gaba said it was much important to do well as a team and not just for his personal record so that they continue fighting for the league title.

"It is still open and if the games will continue we will make sure we fight until the end," Mhango said.