Zimbabwe: COVID-19 Isolation a Painful Period, Says Recovering Patient

Saul Sakudya, who is recovering from a coronavirus infection and is currently living in isolation, has described the experience of getting back to good health as "very painful".

Speaking in an exclusive interview with NewZimbabwe.com, Sakudya said he did not wish for the same experience among many Zimbabweans.

The Ruwa-based businessman was third to test positive for coronavirus in the country and three of his family members also ended up getting the virus after they came into contact with him.

Sakudya said he was very disturbed that most Zimbabweans were not taking the lockdown and stay at home message seriously.

He emphasised the best way to stop the spread of the COVID-19 was to stay at home and exercise social distancing.

"I want to thank President Emmerson Mnangagwa for his decision of enforcing a national lockdown. However, people are taking the lockdown for granted and others are not even appreciating because they have not been affected by coronavirus," he said.

"I want to tell you that the government will not be the one that will be affected tomorrow, but you as an individual. Let's take heed, this virus will affect you in different ways within your family because by disregarding social distancing you may meet someone who is already positive."

Sakudya added; "During the lockdown period, yes we are running out of food and basic commodities and things are not well for our country, but let's try to avoid going out when you are not part of the essential services.

"I pray that the coronavirus numbers do not go up. So, for that to happen let's heed the lockdown call and stay home. Coronavirus is very, very painful and living in isolation is unbearable."

Sakudya, who is in the business of importing and selling computers, visited Dubai on March 15 to restock his shops in Harare and he is not sure whether he got the virus in the wholesale shops in that country or aboard the plane back home.

He tested positive a few days after his return and is recuperating at his Ruwa home. Also on the recovery path are his wife and two sons who got into contact with him before he went for testing.

Zimbabwe has 31 confirmed cases of coronavirus including four deaths.