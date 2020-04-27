Malawi Prison Officers Get Promotion After Massive Protests

The Malawi government through the Malawi Prison Service [MPS] has announced that it has promoted all prison warders in the country with immediate effect.

Prisons chief: Wandika Phiri says government has promoted officers

Malawi Prisons Spokesperson Superintendent Chimwemwe Mike Shaba has confirmed the promotions.

"Government has with immediate effect promoted all prison wardens to the rank of Sergeant, all sergeants to the rank of Geoler (Sub Inspector) and all Geolers (Sub Inspectors) to the rank of Inspector of Prisons," said Shaba in a statement.

This follows two days of a national strike in prisons which saw the warders' battle against Malawi Police officers who were deployed to restore calm in prisons where warders were conducting massive protests on Friday.

The protests were aimed at forcing the government to consider giving them risk allowances as well as promotions and Personal Protective Equipment [PPE's] against the coronavirus.

The guards went on strike Thursday, saying working without PPE in the crowded prisons puts them at risk.

Police used tear gas Friday to disperse protesting guards in various prisons across the country.

The guards resisted by throwing stones and pointing guns at police armory vehicles, forcing them to withdraw.

The clashes began Thursday after the guards at Chichiri Prison in Blantyre allegedly assaulted three police officers who wanted to stop the strike.

The warders claim that a majority of them haven't being promoted after serving for over a decade.

