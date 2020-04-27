Rwanda: COVID-19 - Cricket Federation Donates to Vulnerable Families

Rwanda Cricket Association (RCA) on Saturday, April 25, donated emergency relief foodstuffs worth Rwf3 million to vulnerable families affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to RCA officials, 100 families within the cricket fraternity benefitted from the help.

Rwanda, as many other countries worldwide, is under COVID-19 lockdown since last month as the country looks to curb the spread of the virus. As of Saturday, Rwanda had recorded a total of 183 confirmed cases, including 88 who had recovered and been discharged.

In a statement, Eddie Balaba Mugarura, the RCA President, noted that 'the donation is timely'.

He said: "These are tough times for everyone. Therefore the association has secured some funds to do something for the greater good of our community."

Since the first coronavirus case was confirmed in Rwanda, the Government, organizations and individuals have joined efforts to support vulnerable families whose livelihoods were hit the hardest.