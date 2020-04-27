Rwanda: COVID-19 - Cricket Federation Donates to Vulnerable Families

26 April 2020
The New Times (Kigali)
By Lavie Mutanganshuro

Rwanda Cricket Association (RCA) on Saturday, April 25, donated emergency relief foodstuffs worth Rwf3 million to vulnerable families affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to RCA officials, 100 families within the cricket fraternity benefitted from the help.

Rwanda, as many other countries worldwide, is under COVID-19 lockdown since last month as the country looks to curb the spread of the virus. As of Saturday, Rwanda had recorded a total of 183 confirmed cases, including 88 who had recovered and been discharged.

In a statement, Eddie Balaba Mugarura, the RCA President, noted that 'the donation is timely'.

He said: "These are tough times for everyone. Therefore the association has secured some funds to do something for the greater good of our community."

Since the first coronavirus case was confirmed in Rwanda, the Government, organizations and individuals have joined efforts to support vulnerable families whose livelihoods were hit the hardest.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Times

Most Popular
Health
Coronavirus
Nigeria
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Nollywood Actress Mercy Johnson Shares New Family Photos
Nigerian Schools Re-Opening Date Changed

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.