Zimbabwe: Zim Modelling Industry Under Siege

The local modelling industry has off late been under the spotlight over the controversies that continue to haunt pageantries and fresh exposes indicate that the profession has been invaded by many phony models.

The formbook of professional beauty pageants associated with glitz and glamour appears to have been torn to shreds.

While there has been a worrying trend of cases of abuse of models, investigations carried out by Standard Style proved that many wanna-be models, who lack understanding of the profession, are the ones, who are abused along the way as they seek "short-cuts" up the ramp.

Many of such "abuses" are swept under the carpet. They are not reported to the relevant authorities only to make their way in to social media platforms.

On several occasions and at different pageants, claims of pageants organisers sexually abusing models during their stay in the boot camp in exchange of crowns have reached this publication.

Standard Style has also gathered that there has been a proliferation of unregistered modelling agencies and pageants that are fleecing aspiring young models of their hard-earned money.

This publication caught up with former model and founder of Zim Gossip Models Agency Mercy "Catwalk" Mushaninga, who confirmed that there were some people who were tarnishing the pageantry profession claiming to be models when they don't even suit the description.

Mushaninga, who is also Africa Beauty Association chairperson, said acquiring knowledge through training and grooming was vital for one to become a professional model and protect themselves from abuses.

"People should stop calling themselves models when they are not models," Mushaninga said.

"It is like me calling myself a doctor because I can administer AB when I don't even know what a thermometer is and how to use it.

"People who are interested in modelling should at least find time to research, attend workshops, if they can afford, maybe attend a grooming and etiquette class as there are a number of image consultancy schools in Zimbabwe that are willing to train or maybe offer workshops for beginners before calling themselves models.

"Most of the people just call themselves models when they are not and don't even understand what a model is. It is important that before one calls themselves models simply because they have good looks or are slim, they should get trained and groomed. You have to be trained to be a model, you have to earn it."

Mushaninga said models were supposed to behave in a way that promoted local culture and morals instead of diverting from native etiquette practices.

"Aspiring models should be trained. They must go through grooming and etiquette as well as deportment. From there, that is when one is said to qualify for professional modelling, but it also has to be identified what type of a model she or he can be as there are different types of modelling categories like commercial model, pageant model, fashion model, promotional model, runway model, fitness model, glamour model and print model," she said.

"Someone might be tall, but cannot catwalk so they cannot be a fashion or pageant model, but can be a commercial model who does adverts.

"These ladies should know that being a model is no different from taking an ambassadorial role in society, thus they should always behave like representatives as they adhere to the desired ethics."

Mushaninga said it was disturbing that some of the negativity attached to the modelling industry was a result of unprofessional people who did not even know simple terms used in the modelling industry and yet they still called themselves models.

"What is also tarnishing the image of the modelling profession is that after going for a photoshoot or after contesting at a pageant somewhere, some people start to think that they are models when they are not trained models. These are the same people whom you find contesting at a pageant for about five years and failing despite being pretty or tall as this might not be her category or they might not have been trained," she said.

"If you ask them what type of a model are you, they will be clueless because they don't even know, which category they fall in, whether they are a promotional model, pageant model, fashion or commercial model because they would just think that by possessing good looks one automatically becomes a model."

The celebrated modelling guru said there was need to protect the image of the profession from those who are against the industry's standards, adding that for pageants, models must also be well scrutinised if they are to participate in any pageant to avoid tarnishing the image of the pageant.

"Like I have said before, remember not everyone is a model as some are calling themselves models yet they are not, so there is need to seriously scrutinise participants willing to partake at any pageant," she said.

Mushaninga said the corporate world must also engage professional models.

"Most people don't know the role of a model in the industry, models are there to represent a brand, but some people are just picking anybody to advertise or market their brands without taking professionally trained models to do the work and this might kill many brands," she said.

Mushaninga is credited for grooming a number of models that has led to them making it to prestigious modelling showcases both locally and internationally.

She is the person behind the success of models who include Malaika Mushandu, Miss Teen Zimbabwe 2012 Soraya Vallabah and former 2011 Miss Southern Africa Evelyn Gondo among others.