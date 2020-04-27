Zimbabwe COVID-19 Focus Leaves Malaria Unmarked

Already scarred by the worst food crisis in decades and a potentially devastating coronavirus pandemic, Zimbabwe is now facing a deadly malaria outbreak that is adding pressure to the country's strained healthcare system.

Authorities said malaria had killed 152 people countrywide since the beginning of the year, describing it as a sharp increase in the number of cases and deaths compounded by the coronavirus outbreak.

The WHO recently warned malaria-prone countries like Zimbabwe that there was a risk of paying less attention to diseases such as malaria while fighting the coronavirus outbreak.

Fight must continue

"During the Covid-19 pandemic, the malaria community must remain committed to supporting the prevention of malaria infection, illness and death through preventive and case management services, while maintaining a safe environment for patients, clients and staff," the WHO said in a recent report.

"Deaths due to malaria and its co-morbidities (anaemia, under nutrition, etc) must continue to be prevented."

Zimbabwe recorded its first coronavirus case on March 21 and by this week, the cases had risen to 28, with four fatalities.

The outbreak of the flu-like Covid-19 has exposed the fragility of the country's health delivery system, forcing donors and private citizens to step in to avert a disaster.

Health authorities said although Zimbabwe was in its peak malaria season, the deaths from 2019 outbreaks recorded across the country were 20.4 per cent higher than those of the previous two years.

Similar symptoms

Some 152 people have died of malaria since the beginning of the year from 170,303 recorded cases, the Health and Child Care ministry said.

At the same time last year 127 people had died of the disease from 117,715 cases.

"The sharp increase coincides with the peak period of malaria transmission and is compounded by the current Covid-19 situation in the country," a statement from the Ministry of Health and Child Care said.

"The two diseases have similar symptoms particularly fever as the main feature."

A surge in malaria deaths, which saw 18 people dying in one week this month, stocked speculation that people especially in rural areas were dying of Covid-19 and the government was failing to account for the cases due to a limited testing capacity.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Coronavirus Malaria By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Zimbabwe had only tested 4,159 people for coronavirus by Wednesday this week against a government target of 40,000 by end of the month due to a shortage of testing kits and reagents.

The government said three malaria prone provinces had been hit hard by the latest malaria outbreak.

In recent years, Zimbabwe had slowed down the incidence of malaria since 2000 when the disease claimed 1,069 people, the World Health Organisation says.

Itai Rusike, the executive director of Community Working Group on Heath, an NGO, said the high malaria deaths were linked to the weakened health system.

"The spike in malaria cases and deaths during the Covid-19 crisis calls for a strong health system that is critical to help Zimbabwe respond to Covid-19 and protect the gains achieved over the years in the area of malaria prevention and control," Mr Rusike said.

Preventable, treatable

"The fragmented and vertical approach of our health delivery system may result in Zimbabwe experiencing unnecessary loss of life to a preventable and treatable disease like malaria."

The Zimbabwe Association for Doctors for Human Rights this month had to go to court to compel the authorities to provide medical practitioners with personal protective equipment, say.