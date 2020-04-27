Rwanda: Beach Volleyball - World Champs 2021 Moved to June 2022

26 April 2020
The New Times (Kigali)
By Damas Sikubwabo

The international federation of volleyball (FIVB) has announced that the 2021 FIVB Beach Volleyball World Championship has been postponed to June 2022.

Rome, the Italian capital, remains the host city of the event.

The rescheduling, according to FIVB, came as a result of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games' move to 2021 in light of the global coronavirus pandemic.

Last year, Rwanda represented Africa at the 2019 FIVB World Beach Volleyball championships held in Hamburg, Germany, both in men and women's categories.

Olivier Ntagengwa and Patrick Kavalo Akumuntu made the men's team, while Charlotte Nzayisenge and Judith Hakizimana paired up to form the women's duo.

Both teams were eliminated from the group stage.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Times

Don't Miss
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Nollywood Actress Mercy Johnson Shares New Family Photos
Nigerian Schools Re-Opening Date Changed

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.