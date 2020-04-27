Rwanda: Beach Volleyball - World Champs 2021 Moved to June 2022

The international federation of volleyball (FIVB) has announced that the 2021 FIVB Beach Volleyball World Championship has been postponed to June 2022.

Rome, the Italian capital, remains the host city of the event.

The rescheduling, according to FIVB, came as a result of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games' move to 2021 in light of the global coronavirus pandemic.

Last year, Rwanda represented Africa at the 2019 FIVB World Beach Volleyball championships held in Hamburg, Germany, both in men and women's categories.

Olivier Ntagengwa and Patrick Kavalo Akumuntu made the men's team, while Charlotte Nzayisenge and Judith Hakizimana paired up to form the women's duo.

Both teams were eliminated from the group stage.