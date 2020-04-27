Zimbabwe: Nhamoinesu's AC Sparta Prague Future Uncertain

Former Zimbabwe international defender Costa Nhamoinesu (pictured) is one of the eight AC Sparta Prague players who are facing an uncertain future at the Czech Republic football giants with his contract at the club set to expire at the end of June.

The former Warriors star is the longest-serving player in the AC Sparta Prague dressing room having remained loyal to the club since his move from Polish side Zaglebie Lubie in July 2013, earning himself legendary status along the way.

The former Masvingo United and Amazulu defender was recently honoured as the longest-serving member at the European club.

However, according to reports from the Czech Republic, although Nhamoinesu was handed the club's captaincy last season he could be on his way out of the club after struggling to claim a regular spot in the team, which could count against him.

Nhamoinesu has struggled with injuries over the last two seasons and in this campaign he has featured in just three of AC Sparta Prague's 24 matches, scoring one goal.

The Czech publication Daily Sport also speculated that Nhamoinesu's popularity among the club's fans could, however, earn him a one-year contract extension from former Arsenal star Tomáš Rosický, who is now the club's sporting director.

"The fifth player who is out of contract in June is Costa Nhamoinesu. The 34-year-old defender from Zimbabwe no longer features regularly in the starting line-up, but he is a favourite with fans, so extending the contract, at least for a year, would not be out of question," the paper said.

Just like all the major football leagues across Europe, the Czech top-flight league is currently on hold after being suspended indefinitely on March 14 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Nhamoinesu, whose contract is set to expire on June 30, could still stay at Sparta until at least the start of next season after world football governing body Fifa approved plans to extend player contracts and move transfer windows to allow seasons on hold due to coronavirus to be completed.

During his lengthy stay at the club, the Zimbabwean star has enjoyed success, winning the Czech First League title in his first season, Czech Cup and Czech Super Cup in addition to being voted the best foreign player in the Czech Republic.