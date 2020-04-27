Kenya: Why Kenyan Premier League Season May Now Be Cancelled

The 2019/2020 Kenyan Premier League season could be cancelled following a government directive to extend curfews in a bid to curb the spread of coronavirus.

In his address to the nation on Saturday, President Uhuru Kenyatta announced an extension of the dusk to dawn curfew, plus another one banning the movement of people in and out of Nairobi, Mombasa, Kilifi, and Kwale for a further 21 days.

Further, there already exists a separate order by Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed for the closure of all public sports facilities in the country.

Thus, the league's chief executive Jack Oguda has told Goal.com that it is technically impossible to play football in the prevailing circumstances.

"Nothing will change because these decisions mean we cannot play football," he explained.

The Kenyan Premier League was suspended in March with nine rounds of matches left and Gor Mahia leading the 18-team table.

The season was originally slated to end on May 18, but that now appears unlikely to happen.

"Our plans before this season kicked-off was to finish the league and start a new league by August but if the members decide to conclude this season, then the kick-off date for the new season will definitely be affected, and will be pushed forward," Oguda said.

Most football leagues in the world have been halted as focus shifts to curbing the spread of coronavirus.

Elsewhere, the top-flight leagues in Belgium and Netherlands have been canceled over the coronavirus pandemic.