Zimbabwe: Govt Completes Identification of COVID-19 Isolation Centres

27 April 2020
263Chat (Harare)
By Elia Ntali

Government says it has completed the identification of isolation centres to handle and receive critical Covid-19 cases.

This was confirmed by Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister, Monica Mutsvangwa

"The identification of isolation centres across the country has been completed and work is at various stages to ensure that these medical facilities are ready to receive and handle severe and critical cases when the need arises. Isolation centres are located in administrative districts in the Provinces," said Mutsvangwa.

She said training of medical personnel to manage the facilities is ongoing.

"The training of medical personnel who will manage these facilities is also on going, and is tied to that of their counterparts at Provincial and District hospitals and clinics that form part of our frontline workers across the country," she added

Minister Mutsvangwa said the country continues to receive returning residents on a daily basis and are subject to screening.

"We continue to receive returning residents on a daily basis and according to the lockdown regulations they have to be screened on arrival, quarantined and tested on Day 8 of this quarantine. And if found negative they will be released to continue self-isolation at home with full monitoring by health care authorities. At the end of the 21 days, they are subjected again to testing," said the Minister

On Saturday, Mutsvangwa said 34 returning residents were tested and discharged at ZIPAM, of these seven had completed their 21 days mandatory quarantine, while 27 returnees had been quarantined for 14 days.

These 27 will complete their quarantine in self-isolation at their homes and will be followed up by health officers in their respective Provinces.

Over 187 000 people have succumbed to the deadly virus with 2. 7 million people infected.

