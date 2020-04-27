Kenya COVID-19 Cases Rise By 8, Total Now at 363

Kenya's confirmed coronavirus cases have risen by 8 to now stand at a total of 363.

This is after 3 more people from Nairobi, 4 in Mombasa and one in Kwale tested positive, Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said in a statement Monday.

He said 8 more patients have been discharged, bringing the total number of those who have recovered from Covid-19 to 114.

The new cases are aged between 13 and 65 years. Five were picked by State surveillance teams while three are from mandatory quarantine facilities.

Two of the new Nairobi cases are from Kibra while one is from the quarantine facility at Kenyatta University.

The Kwale case is from Tanga, Lunga Lunga border while all four Mombasa cases are from Mvita.

RESTAURANT RULES

While speaking during the indoor briefing at Afya House, Mr Kagwe spelled out additional measures for restaurants that will be put in place going forward, including operation of restaurants between 5 am and 4 pm only.

"After that it becomes difficult for the people to get home for curfew," he said.

The CS noted that people working during this period had struggled to find places to eat, and recommended additional rules for restaurants that will operate to serve them.

Owners of eateries will now be required to get their staff tested for Covid-19, and can only open their businesses once their employees have tested negative.

"Anybody walking into a restaurant must wash their hands first and must have a mask. More seriously, restaurants that are going to open will open with people who have been tested and who are Covid-19 free," he said, adding that persons who have not been tested cannot operate eateries.

Diners' body temperatures will also be checked and access restricted to those showing signs of fever.

"Any staff member or reveller with temperature above 37.5 degrees shall not be allowed entry into the premises, and the premises shall immediately notify the Ministry of Health," he said in a statement.

NO BUFFETS

There will also be no buffets and self-service meals.

"The tables within the dining areas must be spaced at least 1.5 metres apart from each other and customer seating must also maintain social distancing," he added.

The CS urged that social distancing must also be maintained by staff while in the kitchens.

He reiterated that bars are still not allowed to open. However, he noted that restaurants were allowed to sell alcohol with a meal.

Editor's note: While Mr Kagwe in a live address said 4 of the new cases were from Nairobi and 4 from Mombasa, a statement signed by the CS indicates that 3 are from Nairobi while one is from Kwale. The story has been edited to reflect this.