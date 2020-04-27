Malawi Police Justify Decision to Dispense Worshippers

27 April 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Owen Khamula

Malawi Police have swiftly sprung up to their defence over stinging attacks on their decision to close churches on Sunday, saying this was done in public interest.

Police closed down some churches in Balaka as a preventive measure against coronavirus.

Police spokesperson James Kadadzera said this was done to enforce the government order of suspending public gatherings.

"This order was made to minimize the spread of the coronavirus and this was done before the announcement of the lockdown," he said.

Judge Kenyatta Nyirenda is this Wednesday expected to rule on whether to allow the government implement the lockdown or not following a legal challenge mounted by Human Rights Defenders Coalition and some Malawi Congress Party members of parliament.

The court extended the injunction to stop government from suspending or implementing the complete closure of religious gatherings and police action could trigger contempt of court proceeding of acting Inspector General of Police Duncan Mwapasa.

In his order, Judge Nyirenda stated that any church in Malawi should not be suspended from gathering until the delivery if the court's ruling.

Meanwhile, pastors in Balaka on Sunday evening met to demand Police explanation on why, earlier the day, they went around the district disrupting church gatherings in the name of Covid-19.

Pastor Lington Gwazeni, who is the chairperson of the Evangelical Association of Malawi Balaka Chapter says they summoned the Officer In-Charge for Balaka Police and District Council Chair to explain their action.

The police boss did not show up and Council Chair Steve Sauka says the Police did not consult the council about the move.

President Peter Mutharika announced the country would enter into a three-week lockdown and said the measure could be extended if needed.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Health
Coronavirus
Nigeria
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Nollywood Actress Mercy Johnson Shares New Family Photos
Mystery Deaths In Nigerian State Unrelated to COVID-19

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.