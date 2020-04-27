Africa: COVID-19 Cases in Africa Hit 30,000 - WHO

27 April 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Lawal Sherifat

The World Health Organisation (WHO) Regional Office for Africa in Brazzaville, Congo says the number of COVID-19 cases in the WHO African Region has increased to over 30,000.

The UN's health agency gave the update on its official twitter account @WHOAFRO on Sunday.

"Over 30,000 COVID-19 cases reported on the African continent with over 9,000 associated recoveries and 1,300 deaths recorded," it said.

The WHO African Region COVID-19 dashboard showed that in sub-Saharan Africa, South Africa suffered the most severe outbreak, while Cameroon and Ghana had more than 2, 500 confirmed cases.

The figures on the dashboard showed that South Africa, Algeria, and Cameroon had continued to top the list of countries with the highest reported cases.

It showed that South Africa had 4, 361 cases and 86 deaths followed by Algeria with 3, 256 cases and 419 deaths, while Cameroon had 1,518 confirmed cases with 53 deaths.

According to the dashboard, South Sudan, Sao Tome, and Principe, Mauritania is a country with the lowest confirmed cases in the region.

It showed that South Sudan had the lowest confirmed cases of five reported with zero death.

Mauritania, the dashboard showed, was the second country with the lowest confirmed cases with seven reported cases and one death.

Sao Tome and Principe, the third country with the lowest cases, had recorded eight confirmed cases with zero death.

Also, the dashboard showed that Nigeria was number five among the countries with the highest cases with 1, 182 confirmed cases and 35 deaths.

