Malawi Records 2 New COVID-19 Patients, Cases Rise to 36

Minister of Health Jappie Mhango has said on Monday that Malawi now has 36 cases of the novel coronavirus (Covid-19) global pandemic following the confirmation of two new cases, one in Blantyre and the other in the hotspot Lilongwe.

Minister of Health Jappie Mhango: The number of Covid-9 cases in Malawi has now risen to 36 after two more people have tested positive

Briefing the media in Lilongwe, Minister Mhango said since the last reported third death to the virus pandemic none has occurred again but that cases are sharply rising.

Mhango said following the confirmation of a new case at Mpata in Karonga District on Sunday, they have recorded two new cases of Covid-19.

"One case is a 47-year-old man from Chileka, Blantyre who arrived in Malawi from Tanzania and was on self-quarantine. The patient has no symptoms at present," said Mhango.

"Another one is a 45-year-old man from Area 2, Livimbo, Lilongwe. He has no history of travel, he developed flue like symptoms and family member called our rapid response team for tests and results came out positive," he added.

The minister said Ministry of Health team is this Monday going to take samples from other family members.

"We will do contact tracing to all workers at his business premises and other close contacts," he said.

Mhango said currently the total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases is 36, including 3 deaths and 4 recoveries

"The remaining 29 cases are all clinically stable with mild symptoms; some have no symptoms," he said.

He said Mzuzu Lab had 34 samples where 1 case came out positive, 31 negatives and 2 are pending results

Lilongwe is the epicentre of Covid-19 in the country with 23 cases followed by Blantyre with nine while Chikwawa, Nkhotakota, Zomba and Karonga have one case each.

Mhango appealed to Malawians to continue enforcing measures that government put in place as a way of containing its spread."

He said some of the precautionary measures include hand washing with soap, social/physical distancing and limited travel.

