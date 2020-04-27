Uganda: Seven Fishermen Held Over Illegal Fishing Gear

25 April 2020
The Monitor (Kampala)
By Mudangha Kolyangha

Seven people have been arrested by law enforcement authorities in Pallisa District in connection with illegal fishing gears.

The suspects are all fishermen on Lake Omunuo.

The fisheries department, in partnership with the police headed by the officer-in-charge of Agule Police Station, Mr George Emuria, confirmed the arrest and detention of the suspects, whom he said would be charged accordingly.

Mr Charles Otto, the Pallisa District fisheries officer, warned the locals against using illegal fishing gears, saying his office would continue to conduct routine patrols.

"We have intensified patrols across all the major lakes in Pallisa District and found some fishermen with illegal fishing gears. We have handed them over to the police to face charges of illegal fishing. Nobody should dare continue and use these banned nets or else they will have to face the law," Mr Otto said.

He added: "The continued use of banned nets has adversely affected the fish stocks and even the district revenue collection."

According to the Agriculture ministry, the number of illegal fishing cases handled by authorities jumped by nearly 30 per cent in the first half of 2017, compared with the same period the previous year.

In the first half of 2017, authorities investigated 1,653 cases of illegal fishing, up by 27.34 per cent in the same period in 2016.

Among the 2017 cases, 1,553 were on rivers. Authorities destroyed 704,432 metres of illegal fishing gears, with 274 banned tools.

Read the original article on Monitor.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Monitor

Most Popular
Health
Coronavirus
Nigeria
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Nollywood Actress Mercy Johnson Shares New Family Photos
Nigerian Schools Re-Opening Date Changed

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.