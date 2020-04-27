Mozambique: Police Sold 100kg of Seized Drugs on Black Market

Photo: B_A/Pixabay
(File photo).
27 April 2020
Mozambique News Reports And Clippings (Milton Keynes, UK)
By Joseph Hanlon

Over 100kg of the 430kg of heroin and methamphetamine seized last year in Cabo Delgado was stolen by police officers in Pemba, which continued until the remaining drugs were taken to a secret warehouse. The drugs in question were intended to serve as evidence during the trial of the traffickers, who are being held in the local maximum security prison in Mieze. A spokesman for criminal investigation service Sernic recently denied that Mozambique was a drug-trafficking corridor on the grounds that no drug seizures had been verified since 2018. (Carta de Mocambique 21 Apr)

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Mozambique News Reports And Clippings. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Mozambique News Reports And Clippings

Don't Miss
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Nollywood Actress Mercy Johnson Shares New Family Photos
Nigerian Schools Re-Opening Date Changed

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.