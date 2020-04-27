Mozambique: Police Sold 100kg of Seized Drugs on Black Market

Over 100kg of the 430kg of heroin and methamphetamine seized last year in Cabo Delgado was stolen by police officers in Pemba, which continued until the remaining drugs were taken to a secret warehouse. The drugs in question were intended to serve as evidence during the trial of the traffickers, who are being held in the local maximum security prison in Mieze. A spokesman for criminal investigation service Sernic recently denied that Mozambique was a drug-trafficking corridor on the grounds that no drug seizures had been verified since 2018. (Carta de Mocambique 21 Apr)