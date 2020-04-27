Angola Records Sharp Drop in Malaria

Photo: Malaria No More
Mosquito.
27 April 2020
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — Angolan Health minister Sílvia Lutucuta said Sunday in Luanda that malaria infection in the country has significantly dropped, in what she described as a ?historical decrease rate?, compared to the past three years.

Sílvia Lutucuta, who did not reveal the figure, said the drop owed to the sector's commitment to raise diagnostic capacity, increase of drugs and human resources.

Speaking at press conference on covid-19 update statistics, the minister reiterated the government's commitment to address other diseases, despite its engagement in dealing with covid-19.

"Therefore, malaria is not out of control," said the minister, in a press conference on covid-19, which increased to 26 cases, all imported.

The world marked Malaria Day on Saturday.

Statistics indicate that in 2018 more than 2.5 million cases of malaria were recorded in Angola, which resulted in 3, 364 deaths, alarming figures in view of the number of inhabitants of the country, estimated at more than 25 million people .

World Malaria Day was instituted in 2007, during a session of the World Health Organisation (WHO) Assembly. The goal is to remember the existence of malaria and encouraging the global effort to fight the disease.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: ANGOP

Don't Miss
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Nollywood Actress Mercy Johnson Shares New Family Photos
Nigerian Schools Re-Opening Date Changed

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.