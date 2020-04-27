South Africa: Three Men Arrested for Robbery in Kuruman

27 April 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

On Friday, 24 April 2020 at about 17:00 three men between the ages of 28 and 43 years were arrested by Kuruman detectives for robbery.

It is reported that on Tuesday, 21 April 2020 a 28-year-old man reported that he was robbed of his two cell phones and an undisclosed amount of money by five men in Voortrekker Street. It is alleged that the victim was forcefully searched and assaulted by the suspects.

Among the suspect one was known to the victim. A group of Kuruman detectives successfully managed to arrest the three suspects after following up information. The other two suspects are still on the run and the detectives are still on the lookout for them.

The three suspects will appear before the Kuruman Magistrates' court on Tuesday, 28 April 2020 on a charge of robbery.

The Station Commander of Kuruman SAPS, Brigadier Kenneth Baloyi praised the Kuruman detectives for their outstanding investigation.

