Uganda: MP Zaake Cleared to Seek Treatment Before Trial

Mr Elias Kakooza, the Mityana chief magistrate, on Monday ordered Mr Francis Zaake, the Mityana Municipality Member of Parliament, who was allegedly tortured in detention, to seek medical attention before his case is heard.

Mr Zaake was appearing before court on charges of attempted murder.

He was arrested on April 19, for allegedly distributing food to his constituents. The state says that Mr Zaake violated social distancing guidelines that were spelt out by the government to control the spread of COVID-19.

According to Mr Kakooza, Mr Zaake is in a poor physical state to stand trial.

Mr Ibrahim Kamya, who represented Mr Zaake said that his client could neither walk nor talk which makes him unable to make any plea in court.

He said that before being transported to court in an ambulance, Mr Zaake had secured a medical referral letter to Nsambya Hospital.

There was heavy security deployment at the court and nearby