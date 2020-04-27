South Africa: Children Rapist Sentenced to Life in Jail

26 April 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

On 23 April 2020, Estcourt Regional Court sentenced Phelelani Mazibuko (44) to three terms of life imprisonment and a total of 58 years imprisonment for raping minor children.

Mazibuko started to prey on children in 2003 where he would get into homes with females only, take the minor to the bushes and rape her at gunpoint. He targeted children from nine to 17 years from 2003 to 2017. He would enter the homes between dusk and dawn, armed with a firearm and instruct the older females to wake the children. One of the children was also stabbed during the ordeal. He targeted victims from Esigodlweni, KwaMatshesi and Mphandweni areas. DNA results positively linked the accused to five cases after vigorous investigation by Estcourt Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit detectives.

The accused was arrested in 2018 and was kept in custody throughout the trial. For three cases each, he was sentenced to life imprisonment for rape and five years' imprisonment for kidnapping. For other two cases, he was sentenced to 15 years' imprisonment for rape, five years' imprisonment for kidnapping on each case. He further received three years imprisonment for assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm where the victim was stabbed. He was also declared unfit to possess a firearm, his name will be included in the National Register for Sexual Offenders and the National Child Protection Register.

The KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Khombinkosi Jula commended the investigating officers for their persistence in solving the cases and sending well-prepared dockets for successful prosecution.

