South Africa: Kathu Crime Prevention Members Nab Two Suspects for Dealing in Drugs

press release

In an attempt to remove drugs from the streets of Kathu, Sgt Ben Eiman and Constables Blythe Jantjes and Beatriz Canchibato nabbed two male suspects during the early hours this morning.

The members followed up on information received regarding drugs being sold at a house in Siyathemba in Kathu and obtained a search warrant. They visited the premises to execute the search warrant and upon searching the house they discovered Crystal meth, TIK, Rock, CAT and dagga with an estimated street value of R70 000-00. They also confiscated cash amounting to R9 190-00 believed to be the proceeds of the sale of the drugs.

Sgt Ben Eiman arrested two male suspects aged 38 and 28 respectively. The suspects will soon appear in the Kathu Magistrates' court on a charge of dealing in drugs.

The Station Commander of Kathu SAPS, Lt Col Sandra Boshof issued a stern warning to criminals that a zero tolerance approach will be followed and those who intend transgressing the law will be apprehended and arrested. She also applauded the members for their outstanding commitment and perseverance in bring criminals to book.