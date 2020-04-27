South Africa: With Screening and Testing Up, More COVID-19 Positive Cases but Average 1.9 Percent Mortality Rate Remains - Zweli Mkhize

27 April 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Marianne Merten

A total of 42 Covid-19 patients are in intensive care, and 23 in high care as South Africa at the weekend arrived at 4,546 confirmed cases - and 87 deaths. This emerged in a Freedom Day briefing to Parliament's health committees by Health Minister Zweli Mkhize and his officials.

Community screening is up - 5,832,572 across South Africa, with 41,707 people referred from this process for Coronavirus testing. A total of 168,643 Coronavirus tests have been conducted since the start of the pandemic, according to the Health briefing documents.

And while the daily Covid-19 updates show testing ranges between 6,500 to 8,5000 a day - that's hovering around the half-way mark of claimed public capacity - Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has emphasised testing is increasingly done in the public sector.

"We are seeing increasing numbers (of testing) from the public sector. That is for us quite encouraging. However, we think there is still a long way to go," he told parliamentarians on Monday morning. "South Africa really has not done badly. What we are happy about is that we are targeting areas where we are having problems."

The interconnectedness of community screening, testing and South Africa's overall numbers emerged in...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

