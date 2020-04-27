South Africa: Police Minister Expresses Regret At the Blasphemous Remarks Captures On Video During Arrest of Congregants

press release

Police Minister, General Bheki Cele has taken note of a video clip circulating on social media, now confirmed by the SAPS as depicting the arrest of about 24 worshippers on Saturday 25 April 2020 in Masibekela in the Mbuzini area in Mpumalanga. The group was arrested for contravening the COVID-19 Disaster Management Lockdown Regulations in relation to the prohibition of gatherings.

Minister Cele has issued an apology to the Muslim community for the blasphemous remarks during the arrest, a matter that is currently under an urgent investigation by the SAPS to establish the identity of the person behind such sacrilege.

Minister Cele wishes to emphasize that police have a constitutional obligation to enforce the laws of the country, a duty to be executed within the confines of the same laws, applied with no prejudice against any gender, race or creed.