South Africa: Clashing Views Delay Basic Education Announcement On Reopening of Schools

analysis

The department of basic education has shelved a briefing that was scheduled for Monday to outline school resumption plans. This decision comes after teacher unions raised concerns over the provision of health and safety measures for both learners and educators if schools reopen after level 4 restrictions are introduced from 1 May.

The department announced on Sunday evening that the much-anticipated media briefing, scheduled to take place on Monday afternoon, had been postponed indefinitely.

The briefing was scheduled to take place in conjunction with the Department of Higher Education and Training and both Minister Angie Motshekga and Minister Blade Nzimande were to update the public on their departments' respective plans in relation to Covid-19.

"The postponement is necessitated by the need to align with other interventions that are to be taken by the National Command Council (NCC) this week," the department said in a statement published on 26 April.

The SA Democratic Teachers Union (Sadtu) cautioned the department about reopening schools before securing the safety of learners and educators. Mugwena Maluleke, Sadtu's secretary-general, told Daily Maverick on Monday that provincial departments "have no spirit of collaboration".

"While we have a minister and director-general that are listening, we have provinces that...