South Africa: The Post-COVID Future Is Ours for the Shaping

27 April 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Sasha Planting

Reimagining a post-Covid future is not only desirable but entirely possible, according to co-authors Iraj Abedian and John Sanei.

The Covid-19 pandemic and ensuing global lockdown have forced the world and its populations into a reset. While stories about swans and dolphins returning to deserted Venetian canals were charming fabrications, the anecdotal stories of South Africa's wildlife revelling in its newfound peace appear true.

What is also true is that while CO2 emissions are lower, they will not be low enough for long enough to avert a climate catastrophe.

For the first time in living memory, we have a collective opportunity to take stock of where our world is and what our roles have been in bringing it to this point.

Could we use this Covid-induced reset to imagine a different future for ourselves?

This is precisely what John Sanei, a "futurist obsessed foresight strategist", and acclaimed economist Iraj Abedian set out to do. They have co-authored an electronic book called FutureHow: The Covid Reset and Reimagining Our Collective Future, putting their minds together to try to understand how prevailing narratives, particularly in the financial and economic space, have led our society to the state it was in before the...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Health
Coronavirus
Nigeria
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Nollywood Actress Mercy Johnson Shares New Family Photos
Mystery Deaths In Nigerian State Unrelated to COVID-19

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.