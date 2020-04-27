South Africa: The Post-COVID Future Is Ours for the Shaping

analysis

Reimagining a post-Covid future is not only desirable but entirely possible, according to co-authors Iraj Abedian and John Sanei.

The Covid-19 pandemic and ensuing global lockdown have forced the world and its populations into a reset. While stories about swans and dolphins returning to deserted Venetian canals were charming fabrications, the anecdotal stories of South Africa's wildlife revelling in its newfound peace appear true.

What is also true is that while CO2 emissions are lower, they will not be low enough for long enough to avert a climate catastrophe.

For the first time in living memory, we have a collective opportunity to take stock of where our world is and what our roles have been in bringing it to this point.

Could we use this Covid-induced reset to imagine a different future for ourselves?

This is precisely what John Sanei, a "futurist obsessed foresight strategist", and acclaimed economist Iraj Abedian set out to do. They have co-authored an electronic book called FutureHow: The Covid Reset and Reimagining Our Collective Future, putting their minds together to try to understand how prevailing narratives, particularly in the financial and economic space, have led our society to the state it was in before the...