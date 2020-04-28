Nigeria: COVID-19 Cases in Nigeria Rise to 1,337

Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, on Monday, announced 64 new cases of COVID-19 in the country to take the total number to 1337.

Monday's figure is a decrease in figures recorded in the past few days.

Breakdown of the new cases shows that 34 were reported in Lagos, 15 in FCT, 11 in Borno and two each in Taraba and Gombe states.

A post on the NCDC Twitter handle reads: "As at 11:20pm 27th April- 1337 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria."

Also, 255 patients have been discharged while 40 deaths have been recorded.

64 new cases of #COVID19 reported;

34-Lagos

15-FCT

11-Borno

2-Taraba

2-Gombe

As at 11:20pm 27th April- 1337 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria.

Discharged: 255

Deaths: 40 pic.twitter.com/52JZFejvG8

-- NCDC (@NCDCgov) April 27, 2020

Meanwhile, the NCDC said a case previously reported for Lagos is now reported for the FCT, resulting in change in total number of cases for the two locations.

One case previously reported as a Lagos State case, is now reported as an FCT case

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Coronavirus Nigeria By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The total number of confirmed cases in Lagos is now at 764 and 157 in FCT pic.twitter.com/TefRI8igot

-- NCDC (@NCDCgov) April 27, 2020

President Muhammadu Buhari had eased the lockdown in the Federal Capital Territory, Lagos and Ogun States, effective from Monday, May 4.

The lockdown was imposed on March 29 as part of measures to halt the spread of COVID-19 in the country.

Buhari in a national broadcast on Monday, announced that he had approved gradual easing of the lockdown measures.

He said: "I have approved a phased and gradual easing of lockdown measures in FCT, Lagos and Ogun States effective from Monday, 4th May, 2020.

"However, this will be followed strictly with aggressive reinforcement of testing and contact tracing measures while allowing the restoration of some economic and business activities in certain sectors."