Tanzania: Here Is Diamond's Side of the Story About His Breakup With Tanasha

Tanzanian singer Diamond Platnumz has finally spoken out about his breakup with his baby mama, Kenyan singer Tanasha Donna.

Diamond, during a radio interview at Wasafi, said that their breakup was amicable and it is not due to cheating claims.

The Jeje hit maker says that they both wanted different things in terms of the future of their family and since they could not agree, they decided to take a break and think things through.

"Lakini kiukweli mimi na Tanasha hatuko pamoja kwa sababu, kumekuwa na sababu ambazo zimekuwa nje ya uwezo wangu na uwezo wake yeye. So kiroho safi tukasema labda tunaweza patiana space," said Diamond.

"So tukaongea kiustaarabu vizuri, kwa hivyo halihusishwi na kufumanyana. Kuna mtu aliandika ati... hajawahi kunifumania. Katika mausiano nilikuwa nimetulia sana. Lakini nilipoanzana na Tanasha ikawa ni ya kiukweli mambo yangu ya ujana nikaiweka mfukoni," he added.

Tanasha, he says, converted to Islam while they were still together and he is happy that she made the choice.

"Wakati tulipokuwa Kigoma alibadilisha dini akawa Muislamu, namshukuru mwenyezi Mungu," explained Diamond.

Tanasha and Diamond ended their one year relationship in February this year. They share a son together.