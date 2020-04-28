Nigeria: 40 Days After, Atiku's Son Tests Negative for Coronavirus

Mohammed Atiku-Abubakar, a son of Nigeria's former vice-president, has now tested negative for coronavirus.

"I have just received my second consecutive negative result," Mr Atiku-Abubakar told PREMIUM TIMES Monday afternoon. "My discharge is currently being processed, and I hope to be home this evening."

The Nigerian disease control office does not comment on individual cases.

Mr Atiku-Abubakar was first confirmed to have contracted the virus on March 19 and was subsequently transferred to an isolation centre on the outskirts of the Nigerian capital, Abuja.

The 31-year-old, however, failed to test negative for the virus until today, a 40-day ordeal that<a target="_blank" href="https://www.premiumtimesng.com/coronavirus/388299-coronavirus-four-weeks-after-atikus-son-yet-to-test-negative.html"> experts said could be amongst the longest</a> ever recorded in the country since the first infection was confirmed in Lagos February 27.

Coronavirus, whose latest variant COVID-19 has killed hundreds of thousands and sickened millions across the world, has an average of 14 days to run its course after infection. Most Nigerians known publicly to have contracted <a target="_blank" href="https://www.who.int/health-topics/coronavirus">COVID-19</a> were treated and discharged by the Nigerian disease control office within 14 days.

Why Mr Atiku-Abubakar took 40 days to recover from a disease known to me mostly virulent amongst people above 65 remained unclear, although some scientists estimated the virus could last<a target="_blank" href="https://www.cbsnews.com/news/coronavirus-can-live-in-your-body-for-up-to-37-days-according-to-new-study/"> as long as 37 days</a> in a human's body.