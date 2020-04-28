Nigeria: Police Arrest Two Chinese for 'Illegal Mining' in Zamfara

The police on Monday in Zamfara State paraded two Chinese nationals arrested for allegedly engaging in illegal mining in Bukkuyum Local Government Area of the state.

The federal government had last year banned all mining activities in Zamfara to check the activities of armed bandits behind killings in the state.

The police spokesperson in the state, Muhammad Shehu, in a statement said the arrests followed information received on April 19 that some foreigners and Nigerians were engaged in illegal mining activities in Kwali in Bukkuyum LGA of the state.

He said the next day, the Commissioner of Police in the state, Usman Nagogo, led a special task force team to Kwali mining sites to see things for himself.

"The information proved to be credible one as hundreds of miners scattered as soon as they saw the team. Two labourers were, however, arrested who confirmed the presence of Chinese and Burkina Faso nationals among others.

"On 25th April, 2020 information had it that Chinese and Bulkinabe nationals were taking shelter somewhere in Nasarawa Burkullu. And on 26th April, 2020 the Commissioner of Police led another team to the same village where two Chinese nationals were seen with all the chemicals necessary for making gold," Mr Shehu added.

The police spokesperson identified the two Chinese nationals as Messrs Wang and Chun. He said they were still being interrogated as part of police investigations.