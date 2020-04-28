Nigeria: COVID-19 - Buhari's Wife Donates 16 Trucks of Food Items to Kano

27 April 2020
This Day (Lagos)
By Ibrahim Shuaibu

President Muhammadu Buhari's wife, Aisha, through her foundation, Aisha Buhari Foundation, has donated 16 trucks of assorted food items, drugs and personal protective equipment (PPE) to the Kano State Government.

Speaking on Monday in Kano, Mrs Buhari, who was represented by her Special Adviser on Administration, Hadi Uba, said that the items are meant to target 500,000 households in the state.

The food items, which included rice, spaghetti, milk and cooking oil would be distributed to the needy by the foundation in collaboration with the state government.

"The items we are presenting today to the government and people of Kano State is from the Aisha Buhari Foundation.

"We have divided these palliatives into three. We have food items which consist of rice, spaghetti, oil and others. We also have the personal protective equipment (PPE) that include gloves, goggles, facemasks, sanitisers and other things. On the other hand, we have the drugs.

"We have decided to pass the PPEs to the state government to distribute to the needy. The food items will be distributed by the Aisha Buhari Foundation," he stated.

According to him, the gesture of the wife of the president is meant to cushion the effects of the lockdown in the fight against the spread of Covid-19.

Uba further explained that the 16 trailer loads of assorted food items including, rice, spaghetti, flour, cooking oil and milk are going to be distributed in collaboration with the state government to the needy in the state.

He added that the PPEs included 300,000 hand gloves, 300,000 masks as well as protective gowns. Also included are 10 pieces of automatic dispensers among other medical items.

Receiving the items on behalf of the state government, the Commissioner for Information, Muhammad Garba, expressed delight over the magnanimity of the wife of the president and promised that the items are going to be distributed accordingly.

"We assure the first lady that these items, which are currently scarce, will be judiciously utilised," he said.

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: This Day

Most Popular
Health
Coronavirus
Nigeria
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Nollywood Actress Mercy Johnson Shares New Family Photos
Mystery Deaths In Nigerian State Unrelated to COVID-19

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.