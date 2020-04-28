Tanzania: 'I Seriously Wanted to Marry Tanasha', Says Diamond Platnumz

Dar es Salaam — Bongo Flava artiste, Diamond Platnumz said on Monday, 27 April 2020 that his breaking up with Tanasha Donna was purely on grounds of their differences on how to prepare for their future.

Diamond Platnumz' and Tanasha Donna' one-year old relationship came to an abrupt end, with some social media platforms speculating that the latter might have found evidence of the former's infidelity.

But speaking on Wasafi's Good Morning Program Monday, Diamond Platnumz said it was during the time when he was with Tanasha that he decided to do away with all his philandering ways.

"She never caught me red handed... Seriously, it was during the time that I was with Tanasha that I decided to do away with all my past childish behavior and dedicated my time to her," he told program hosts.

It is believed that the two started dating in November 2018. They finally welcomed their son Naseeb Junior in October 2019.

He said he had seriously wanted to marry Tanasha until their differences on how to chat out their joint future ended without an amicable solution.

Related Stories

Diamond Platnumz opens up after Zari calls him a clown

"I seriously wanted to marry Tanasha at 100 per cent or even one million per cent and that was why if someone spoke bad of her, I would simply post her picture as a clear message of how I love and respect her," he said.

He said they separated due to reasons that were beyond their ability.

"We simply decided to give each other space or maybe, each of us, must take own route... We differed on how to prepare for our future. We did not arrive at an amicable decision on this subject. She wanted this and I wanted that so I said maybe each of us wants time to reflect on the right path for us to take. Maybe, it was God's plan but maybe we may come back and be together," he said.

Tanasha has not spoken about the reasons for the breakup but last month, she was on record as having been quoted as encouraging her fans to never pay back a wrong with another wrong.

"When people wrong you never wrong them back. You can only fight evil with good. You will sleep better at night knowing all along you were real, genuine, loyal and not fake, as you sit back and relax for their karma to hit them," Tanasha wrote on her Instagram stories.

She said bigger and greater things were already happening, suggesting that the breakup would not have any impact on her career.

"The blessings that I have been receiving these past two weeks, the international acts I am about to work with, its overwhelming. I knew God wasn't sleeping. He always wins," she said.