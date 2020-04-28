Tanzania: COVID-19 - Tanzanian Rapper Mwana FA Released From Hospital After 28 Days

Dar es Salaam — He was among the first cases to have tested positive of the novel coronavirus in Tanzania, little did rapper Mwana FA know that he would spend double the required time in hospital.

Speaking for the first since he was discharged from hospital after having spent 28 days, the rapper says despite spending a very long time in hospital there was no time when his life was in danger.

"I was tested eight times during that time and there was no way they were going to release me until I had tested negative," said the singer who was in a cheerful mood.

He added: Each of the eight times that I was tested I was found positive I can say that the virus had a tight grip on me somehow.

He said he cannot really pin point where exactly he could have contracted the virus from but it was after he returned from South Africa that he was diagnosed with the virus.

In a rare case, while in hospital he said he was even called by President John Magufuli who wished him a quick recovery from the Covid-19 infection.

In another development, the rapper has said that he has intentions of vying for a parliamentary seat in the upcoming General Elections should everything go according to plan.

"My party is still working on the modalities and should everything work out I will officially announce my candidature and the constituency that I intend to represent," he told Clouds FM's XXL