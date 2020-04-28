Nigeria: Buhari Extends Lockdown By One Week, Approves Phased Easing From May 4

Photo: A. Idris/Deutsche Welle
An empty road in Abuja during the COVID-19 lockdown of the Nigerian capital.
27 April 2020
This Day (Lagos)

President Muhammadu Buhari has extended the lockdown imposed on Lagos, Ogun and the Federal Capital Territory to curb the spread of COVID-19 by one week.

In a national broadcast on Monday night, the President also approved a phased and gradual easing of the lockdown from May 4.

"Based on the above and in line with the recommendations of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, the various Federal Government committees that have reviewed socio-economic matters and the Nigeria Governors Forum, I have approved a phased and gradual easing of lockdown measures in FCT, Lagos and Ogun States effective from Monday, 4th May, 2020.," Buhari said.

He added that this would however, be followed strictly with aggressive reinforcement of testing and contact tracing measures while allowing the restoration of some economic and business activities in certain sectors.

Details later..

Read the original article on This Day.

More on This
Buhari Extends Lockdown in Three States By A Week
Mystery Deaths In Nigerian State Unrelated to COVID-19
Nigeria Extends Lockdown As COVID-19 Cases Rise
Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: This Day

Most Popular
Health
Coronavirus
Nigeria
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Nollywood Actress Mercy Johnson Shares New Family Photos
How Boko Haram Sustain Operations Through Trade in Smoked Fish

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.