Nigeria: Raymond Dokpesi Jnr. Tests Positive for COVID-19

Chairman of DAAR Communications, Mr. Raymond Dokpesi Jnr, has tested positive for COVID-19.

Dokpesi Jnr. was reported to have disclosed his positive status to members of his staff in Abuja on Monday.

Dokpesi who was said to have no recent travel history had been self-isolating before he developed malaria symptoms and started coughing. He was said to have contacted the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control for a COVID-19 test. The result later came out positive.

"I got a call this morning confirming the result is COVID-19 positive. I am leaving now to the Gwagwalada Isolation Centre for treatment and hope to be back in two weeks. Many of you may have interacted with me during our various meetings and I would advise you to get tested as soon as possible," he stated in the message to staff