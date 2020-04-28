Nigeria: Govt Won't Tolerate Human Rights Abuses By Security Agencies - Buhari

Photo: A. Idris/Deutsche Welle
An empty road in Abuja during the COVID-19 lockdown of the Nigerian capital.
27 April 2020
This Day (Lagos)

President Muhammadu Buhari has said that the federal government will not tolerate any form of human rights abuses by the security agencies in the country.

In a nationwide broadcast by the president Monday evening, he said: "While we feel deeply concerned about isolated security incidents, I want to assure all Nigerians that your safety and security remain our primary concern especially in these difficult and uncertain times.

"As we focus on protecting lives and properties, we will not tolerate any human rights abuse by our security agencies. The few reported incidences are regrettable, and I want to assure you that the culprits will be brought to justice.

"I urge all Nigerians to continue to cooperate and show understanding whenever they encounter security agents. Furthermore, for their protection, I have instructed that the personnel of all the security agencies be provided with the necessary personal protective equipment against infection."

Details later...

Read the original article on This Day.

More on This
Buhari Extends Lockdown in Three States By A Week
Mystery Deaths In Nigerian State Unrelated to COVID-19
Nigeria Extends Lockdown As COVID-19 Cases Rise
Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: This Day

Most Popular
Health
Coronavirus
Nigeria
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Nollywood Actress Mercy Johnson Shares New Family Photos
How Boko Haram Sustain Operations Through Trade in Smoked Fish

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.