Madagascar: Two African Leaders Under Fire for Touting Unproven COVID-19 'Preventatives'

Photo: black.illustrations
(file photo).
24 April 2020
Radio France Internationale
By RFI

African health experts have called for the heads of government in Madagascar and Guinea to act responsibly after they promoted solutions to protect against Covid-19 without any scientific backing to support their claims.

Covid-organics is a new preventative and "cure" touted by the President of Madagascar, Andry Rajoelina, while his Guinean counterpart Alpha Conde has been pushing for people to drink hot water.

Covid-organics comes from Artemisia, a plant that has had some success in dealing with malaria. But its effectiveness in preventing or treating Covid-19 has not been adequately tested.

"It is a medicine for which the scientific evidence has not yet been established and which risks damaging the health of the population, in particular that of children," according to a statement released by the National Academy of Medicine of Madagascar (ANAMEM).

The elixir was distributed to schoolchildren in Fianarantsoa, a city in one of the three regions hit by the coronavirus.

ANAMEM also specified in its statement that according to Malagasy law, only health professionals in health facilities are authorised to distribute medicines, not administrative structures.

"We appeal to the sense of responsibility of the competent authorities and the parents of pupils," it added.

On social media, one Malagasy pharmacist said she would not use Covid-organics on her child, saying, "It's unethical. It's still in clinical trials. What were the results of the two previous phases?"

Désolée mais ce ne sera pas utilisé sur MON enfant ! NON, je refuse. Ce n'est pas éthique. C'est encore en essai clinique. Quels ont été les résultats des 2 phases préalables? Je suis pharmacienne et je sais ce que je dis: c'est NON. #covid19mg #madagascar pic.twitter.com/yM31pjj2Oe - Aurey Ra (@nwnwmisa) April 19, 2020

Madagascar has had 121 cases of Covid-19, with 58 who have already recovered and no deaths.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guiterres warned that the world is facing a "dangerous epidemic of misinformation" regarding Covid-19, which includes spreading wrong, false or harmful advice in how to prevent contracting the highly contagious disease.

Mentholated ointment, alcohol and others

On the streets of Conakry, the capital of Guinea, President Alpha Condé, wearing a mask, called on citizens to maintain social distancing and to wash their hands. But he also advocated putting mentholated gel in their nostrils and drinking hot water to prevent Covid-19, two ideas that have no scientific basis.

Quand le président de la république, Alpha Condé, propage de fausses idées sur le Coronavirus : 《 mettre du mentholatum dans le nez et boire souvent de l'eau chaude 》#Kibaro #COVID19Gn pic.twitter.com/3WtyPBXT8I - - Guineematin (@Guineematin) April 9, 2020

Nairobi's Governor Mike Sonko had been distributing care packages to the poor throughout the city and said he had included small bottles of Hennessy cognac, alleging that it would protect the drinker from Covid-19.

WHO refuted claims that alcohol has preventative or curative properties. Local distributors of the French liquor issued a statement after videos of Sonko were widely distributed claiming this cognac cure.

"Hennessy would like to stress that the consumption of our brand or any other alcoholic beverage does not protect against the virus," said Anne-Claire Delamarre, Hennessy's country manager, in a statement.

The WHO has attempted to discredit some theories preventative measures circulating the globe, for example exposure to sunlight or UV, taking a hot bath, exposure to snow and hand dryers, which the organisation says do not kill the SARS-CoV-2 virus, which causes coronavirus.

Read or Listen to this story on the RFI website.

More on This
COVID-19 - Fact Checking a Must as Misinformation Spreads
Fake Information, Videos Hamper Fight Against COVID-19
Fake News Obstructs Africa's Response to COVID-19 Pandemic
Demystifying Coronavirus and What You Can Do to Avoid It
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Pompeo Pledges U.S. Health Funding for Africa, Criticizes China
Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Radio France Internationale. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: RFI

Most Popular
Health
Coronavirus
Nigeria
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
How Boko Haram Sustains Operations Through Trade in Smoked Fish
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
Nollywood Actress Mercy Johnson Shares New Family Photos

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.