Kenya: Bungoma Pupil Makes Unique Handwashing Machine

As the whole world struggles to fight the deadly Covid-19 pandemic, a Standard Three pupil in Bungoma County has come up with an innovative way of comfortably washing hands.

Nine-year-old Stephen Wamukota from Siboti Ward in Bumula Constituency has come up with a handwashing machine that has left many people amazed by the innovation.

Wamukota, a pupil at Mukwa Primary School, made the machine which does not require one to touch the liquid soap or the water bucket, which are placed side by side.

SH3,000 PROJECT

Wamukota said that he came up with the idea after watching many people struggle to wash their hands. He begun putting together the machine which his father helped him to complete it. He said he only used Sh3,000 to make it.

He said that the money was given to him by his father who has been supporting him to make his innovation dream come true.

"I had the idea of developing this machine and after I started, I became ran out of materials and approached my father who assisted me complete it," he said.

HANDS-FREE

He said that the machine does not require one to use his or her hands.

One has only to step on pedals to get the soap and water.

"I have always desired to be an engineer in future and I am happy to see I am trying my best with the help of my family," he said.

His father, James Wamukota, said he had already noted his son has a sharp brain and that he has always been keen and creative.

"I am a radio and phone repairer and my son has just taken up from me. I hope he will grow up to be a great person in the country," he said.

Residents flocked their homestead to have a glimpse at the machine that has been the talk of town.

They praised the boy's innovation saying it is economical and urged the county should embrace his idea.