Kenya: Three Killed in Bomet as Marooned Villagers Appeal for Aid

Three people have been killed after being swept away by raging flood waters in Bomet County.

By Monday evening, the body of a victim who drowned in Sisei River had not been recovered with divers searching for it for the third day running.

"The bodies of two victims who drowned in Kipsonoi River and a dam have been retrieved," said county disaster management officer Stanley Mutai. The floods have displaced at least 124 families in the last three days.

In Kakamega County, over 60 families in Mumias West have been rendered homeless. Some of them have sought refuge at Shibale Primary School. River Nzoia broke its banks Saturday, flooding Angola, Shibale and Shitukhumi villages in Mumias Central ward.

Area ward rep Charles Odanga and sub-county administrator Protus Mwairumba led the disaster management team in a visit to the area to assess damage.

Residents said they are living in fear of contracting water-borne diseases after pit latrines collapsed. County head of disaster management Abigael Chepkorir said called on those living in the flooded areas to move to higher grounds.

"Some families are still reluctant to move to the evacuation centre but we shall do everything possible to move all of them," she said, adding that her team was drafting a report to determine the kind of assistance that can be given to the affected families.

Ms Seline Indakwa, a Kenya Red Cross volunteer, said officials were assessing the damage before mobilising for assistance. Mr Mwairumba said he was working with the Deputy County Commissioner to enforce relocation of the families from the disaster zone.

"If they don't move out on their own volition, we shall force them to relocate so that we can save lives," said Mr Mwairumba.

The victims have appealed to the government to provide them with foodstuffs, blankets, clean water and medicines. In Kajiado Central and Kajiado West sub-counties have been cut off by floods with several roads being rendered impassable.

Residents in Torosei village cannot access nearby Ilbisil town to buy food and other necessities after the only road was damaged and a bridge washed away. Locals accused the county government of ignoring the crucial road.

"We are appealing to the county government to repair the road for us. We cannot access the nearby shopping centre to buy food or take patients to hospitals. We have been cut off completely," one of the residents, Mr Joshua Ngalu, said.

In Magadi, Kajiado West Sub-county, Pakase River has burst its banks marooning entire villages. Miles away, Shompole River has flooded the area's only shopping centre.

All roads are impassable with Tata Chemicals Company temporarily closing down the road that cuts across Lake Magadi. Villagers have been forced to move to safe ground.

"The villagers are staring at starvation. We need relief food and medication. Transport has been disrupted and we fear for the worst if the rains continue," said Magadi MCA Joseph Masiaya, even as County Commissioner Joshua Nkanatha urged people in low-lying areas to move higher ground.

Last year more than 10 people were killed and properties destroyed by floods in the county.

In Meru County, the lives about 10 families are at risk following a mudslide that swept away a large portion of the land next to their homes in Mukunga village.

Saturday night

The Saturday night incident saw several mature trees uprooted and dragged, together with huge rocks, for about 400 metres downhill, leaving a deep gulley.

Igarii Chief Jacob Mainda said this was the fourth landslide in the area this year. He said four homes weres just 10 metres from the gulley that has now left a river flowing with muddy water that is moving at high speed.

Banana plantations were flattened together with other smaller trees and the debris deposited at the bottom of the hill.

"Some homes are hanging precariously and could come tumbling down if the rains persist. It is a bad situation because it is a shopping centre," said Mr Mainda.

Most of the roads leading to the area have also been damaged and residents are appealing for urgent aid.

Reporting by Vitalis Kimutai, Shaban Makokha, Stanley Ngotho and Charles Wanyoro