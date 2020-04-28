Nigeria: How Nigerians Reacted to Buhari's Curfew Announcement

An empty road in Abuja during the COVID-19 lockdown of the Nigerian capital.

Nigerians on Twitter expressed diverse reactions to the imposition of overnight curfew across Nigeria by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The president made the announcement Monday night while addressing Nigerians for the third time on the COVID-19 pandemic.

The curfew is expected to commence nationwide next Monday.

Until then, the total lockdown imposed on Lagos, Abuja and Ogun will remain, the president said.

He said the measures were taken based on the recommendations of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, the various federal government committees who reviewed the socio-economic impact of the restrictions, and the Nigeria Governors Forum.

Though some Nigerians, including state governors, have called for the lifting of the lockdown, the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) advised the government to extend the lockdown by two more weeks, raising concerns of a spike in the spread of the contagion if the country reopens now.

Reactions have, however, trailed the president's new address.

These reactions made 4th of May, Buhari, Nigerians, Lagos, 3rd Mainland Bridge, #Lockdownend, among others, trending topics on Twitter.

Many Nigerians were able to find the humour amidst the recent announcement by the president, and have reacted with hilarious memes.

While many tried to understand the rationale behind imposing night curfews in the affected states, asking if the virus was nocturnal, others decided to have fun with it.

Read some reactions below:

Nigerians amidst the jokes pic.twitter.com/CWFay7bBlS

- ADE🇬🇭🇳🇬 (@SDQ_ADE) April 27, 2020

Corona Virus hearing Buhari's speech that Nigerians are coming out on the 4th of May 😂 pic.twitter.com/IRorhjegCx

- Feyisetan (@Fehyie) April 27, 2020

Corona virus at 7:58pm waiting for 8pm before attacking Nigerians pic.twitter.com/chTl2USb6X

- Mazi Ibe (@MaziIbe_) April 27, 2020

Nigerians at 7:59pm - 🏃🏾‍♂️ 🏃🏾‍♂️ 🏃🏾‍♂️ 🏃🏾‍♂️ 🏃🏾‍♂️ 🏃🏾‍♂️ 🏃🏾‍♂️ 🏃🏾‍♂️ 🏃🏾‍♂️ 🏃🏾‍♂️ 🏃🏾‍♂️

Sergeant Corona at 8pm - pic.twitter.com/DFbvIxKeEh

- Zyguré (@Cerebrone) April 27, 2020

When corona comes out to attack Nigerians before 8PM.

Nigerians: pic.twitter.com/AIei2pYslk

- AJ | Adonai Jacuzzi (@mrmanhere_) April 27, 2020

COVID 19 has agreed following negotiations with the Federal Government that from 4th of May it'll remain indoors during the day.

Very considerate virus.

- Armstrong the Baller (@armstrongnyoni) April 27, 2020

Me on 3rd mainland bridge traffic on the 4th of May by 8pm pic.twitter.com/eUEOHAi4uS

- R O N A L D🎖🏅 (@its__MIDE) April 27, 2020

From 4th of May, when you're in front of your house in Lagos by 7:59pm and Coronavirus is about to get you.Your neighbors: pic.twitter.com/oGHpOaNEtx

- King David (@Davidchibike) April 27, 2020

If you are in Lagos traffic and it's past 6pm just come down from the car and start running home

- Chidi (@chidi_esq) April 27, 2020

Ms Rona getting her face beat before her 6pm - 8am shift in Lagos and Abuja pic.twitter.com/N85dYTndH5

- kusy (@_felaback) April 27, 2020