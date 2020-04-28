South Africa: COVID-19 - 3 More Deaths As SA Cases Increase By 247 to 4 793 in Total

27 April 2020
By Canny Maphanga

South Africa currently has 4 793 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the country - an increase of 247 from the previous day's reported cases, the Department of Health said in a statement on Monday.

The health department also recorded three more Covid-19-related deaths.

In the Western Cape, a 79-year-old man, who presented with shortness of breath and chest pains, and a 58-year-old man, who had been living with HIV and obesity presented with imminent cardiovascular arrest.

The third death was a 54-year-old KZN man, who presented with respiratory distress and had diabetes.

As of Monday, 27 April, 2020, the total number of tests conducted to date is 178 470, of which 9 827 were conducted in the last 24 hours.

The province with the highest number of cases is the Western Cape, with 1 737, followed by Gauteng 1 353 and KZN 902 cases.

The remaining provincial breakdown:

Eastern Cape: 588

Free State: 111

Limpopo: 31

North West: 28

Mpumalanga: 26

Northern Cape: 17

Unallocated: 0

Minister of Health Zweli Mkhize further noted that more than 400 participants, including provincial MECs, HODs, clinicians, epidemiological and infectious disease experts, participated in a virtual 'grand ward round' on Monday evening.

"We discussed some interesting cases and unusual presentations.

"It was a fascinating session that has certainly contributed immensely to the body of work that ensures increased medical precision," he concluded.

